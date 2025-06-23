Jack Kochanowicz News: Labors through five frames
Kochanowicz allowed four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out one batter over five innings in a no-decision against Boston on Monday.
Though Kochanowicz issued only two free passes, he threw just 49 of 84 pitches for strikes. The right-hander also tied a season low with one punchout, though he notched a solid 13 whiffs. This was far from Kochanowicz's best outing, but on the plus side he avoided giving up a homer for the first time in his past five starts. Kochanowicz has managed to hold onto a role at the back of the Angels' rotation despite posting a mediocre 5.49 ERA through 16 starts, and he's tentatively slated to face the Nationals the next time he takes the mound.
