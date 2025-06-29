Jack Kochanowicz News: Quick exit in no-decision

Kochanowicz allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two over four-plus innings in a no-decision versus the Nationals on Sunday.

Kochanowicz was pulled at 63 pitches (37 strikes) after running into trouble in the fourth and fifth innings. Interim manager Ray Montgomery has shown no hesitation to pull starters if they begin to fade in the middle innings -- since he took over managerial duties June 20 due to Ron Washington's health-related absence, only three of nine starting pitchers have exceeded 90 pitches. That shortens an already limited runway for Kochanowicz, who pitched into the sixth inning just once in six June starts. He allowed 18 runs over 25.2 innings while adding a 21:11 K:BB this month, so his outings are likely to continue being short unless he turns a corner with his performance. Overall, he has a 5.44 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 61:40 K:BB through 86 innings over 17 starts this season. Kochanowicz's next start is expected to be in Toronto.