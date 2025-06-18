Jack Kochanowicz News: Strikes out eight in no-decision

Kochanowicz did not factor into the decision Wednesday against the Yankees, allowing two runs on two hits and three walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out eight.

Kochanowicz was impressive, striking out a season-high eight Yankees. He'd allow just two hits, though both were solo home runs -- the first off the bat of Jazz Chisholm in the second inning before Cody Bellinger went deep in the fourth. The 24-year-old Kochanowicz had struggled to a 7.36 ERA in five starts (22 innings) prior to Wednesday. He lowered his ERA to 5.38 on the season with a 1.55 WHIP and 58:36 K:BB across 15 starts (77 innings). Kochanowicz is currently lined up to face the Red Sox at home in his next outing.