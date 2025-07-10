Jack Kochanowicz News: Ugly outing Thursday

Kochanowicz (3-9) allowed eight runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out three over 2.2 innings to take the loss versus the Rangers on Tuesday.

Kochanowicz ran into a little trouble when he allowed two runs in the first inning, and the Rangers put together a more significant rally in the third to knock him from the game. It's a disappointing end to the first half for the right-hander, who had allowed a reasonable 13 runs over 24 innings across his previous five starts. He's at a 6.03 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 65:45 K:BB through 94 innings over 19 starts this season. The Angels have let Kochanowicz do some learning on the job, but after Carson Fulmer threw 5.1 innings on 88 pitches (50 strikes) out of the bullpen, it's fair to wonder who will hold the fifth spot in the rotation coming out of the All-Star break.