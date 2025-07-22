Jack Leiter News: Begins second half with victory

Leiter (6-6) earned the win over the Athletics on Monday, allowing two runs on four hits and four walks while striking out seven batters over six innings.

Leiter held the A's scoreless until Tyler Soderstrom knocked an RBI single in the fourth inning. The right-handed hurler allowed one more run on a Nick Kurtz solo homer in the sixth, but Leiter started the second half of the season the same way he finished the first -- with a win. It's been an up-and-down campaign for the 25-year-old, and his 4.27 ERA is far from exceptional. However, Leiter has been showing positive signs of late, posting a 3.43 ERA with a 25:10 K:BB over 21 innings across his past four starts.