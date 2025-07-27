Jack Leiter News: Earns win over Atlanta

Leiter (7-6) allowed a run on two hits and three walks while striking out seven over six innings to earn the win over Atlanta on Sunday.

Leiter allowed three of those baserunners and the lone run on his line in the second inning, but he settled down well after that and received plenty of run support. He's won three starts in a row, allowing just six runs over his last 17.1 innings despite a 20:11 K:BB in that span. Leiter is now at a 4.09 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 83:45 K:BB through 92.1 innings across 18 starts this season. His next start is projected to be at Seattle.