Jack O'Loughlin News: Enters free agency

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 16, 2025 at 4:10pm

O'Loughlin opted out of his minor-league contract with Colorado on Wednesday, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

O'Loughlin has spent all season with the Rockies' Triple-A affiliate, where he turned in a 6.91 ERA and 2.11 WHIP across 41.2 innings. Based on his poor resume, the 25-year-old's next opportunity will almost certainly be as minor-league depth.

Jack O'Loughlin
 Free Agent
