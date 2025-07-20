Jack Perkins News: Claims first hold Saturday

Perkins collected a hold and struck out three while allowing no hits and one walk over three scoreless innings in a relief appearance in Saturday's 8-2 win over the Guardians.

Perkins faced the minimum nine batters during his 31-pitch outing, as he atoned for the walk he issued to Carlos Santana to begin the bottom of the seventh by generating an inning-ending double play. Since being called up from Triple-A Las Vegas on June 22, the 25-year-old righty has looked sharp as a long man out of the bullpen, netting a pair of saves while accruing a 2.84 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 14:4 K:BB in 12.2 innings. Manager Mark Kotsay hasn't closed the door on Perkins making starts with the Athletics before the end of the season, but the righty's usage out of the bullpen Saturday suggests that he likely won't be in line to fill the vacant spot in the club's rotation Tuesday in Texas.