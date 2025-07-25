Jackson Chourio News: Extends hit streak in loss

Chourio went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Marlins.

Chourio extended his hitting streak to 18 games with a 405-foot homer in the fourth inning, accounting for the Brewers' only run. During the streak, the 21-year-old has posted seven multi-hit efforts with eight extra-base hits, 16 RBI, 15 runs scored and three stolen bases. On the season, he's slashing .271/.303/.464 with 17 long balls, 66 RBI, 69 runs and 18 steals across 455 plate appearances.