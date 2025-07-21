Jackson Holliday News: Bouncing back in July

Holliday went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Monday's 10-5 loss to the Guardians.

The multi-hit effort was Holliday's fourth of the month so far, and he's now submitted at least one knock in 14 of his last 19 games. While the 21-year-old middle infielder did endure a rough June, when he posted a .658 OPS through 26 outings, he's performed better at the plate in July while he tries to maintain his grip as Baltimore's everyday leadoff hitter. Holliday is batting .270 with three homers, two doubles and six RBI over 63 at-bats this month.