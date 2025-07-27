Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Jackson Holliday headshot

Jackson Holliday News: Resting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 27, 2025

Holliday is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.

With the Orioles concluding their series against Colorado for a day game after a night game and with a southpaw (Austin Gomber) on the hill for the Rockies, the left-handed-hitting Holliday will get a breather. Jordan Westburg will fill in at second base in place of Holliday, who went 2-for-6 with a run scored out of the leadoff spot in Saturday's 18-0 win.

Jackson Holliday
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now