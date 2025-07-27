Jackson Holliday News: Resting Sunday

Holliday is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.

With the Orioles concluding their series against Colorado for a day game after a night game and with a southpaw (Austin Gomber) on the hill for the Rockies, the left-handed-hitting Holliday will get a breather. Jordan Westburg will fill in at second base in place of Holliday, who went 2-for-6 with a run scored out of the leadoff spot in Saturday's 18-0 win.