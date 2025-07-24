Jackson Kowar News: Back with M's

The Mariners recalled Kowar from Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday.

Since being optioned to Triple-A in mid-June, Kowar has given up six runs (three earned) over nine innings while striking out 12 batters and walking seven. He owns a 2.08 ERA through 8.2 frames with the Mariners this year, but his career 8.38 ERA will keep him limited to a low-leverage role in Seattle's bullpen. Brandyn Garcia was optioned to Tacoma in a corresponding move.