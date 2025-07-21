Jackson Merrill News: Moves past illness, starting Monday

Merrill (illness) will start in center field and bat sixth in Monday's game against the Marlins.

After being scratched from the lineup ahead of Sunday's 8-1 win over the Nationals, Merrill apparently made enough progress overnight to re-enter the lineup for the series opener in Miami. Though fantasy managers in the majority of leagues will likely still want to keep Merrill active as the Padres open a seven-game week, the 22-year-old has struggled to get going at the plate since returning to action June 22 after a stint on the 7-day injured list due to a concussion. He's slashing just .163/.277/.263 with two home runs, no stolen bases, six RBI and 10 runs over the last month of action.