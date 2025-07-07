Jacob deGrom News: Goes five frames in no-decision

DeGrom completed five innings against the Angels on Monday, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five batters.

DeGrom gave up three runs over his first two frames and escaped a bases-loaded jam in the third. He settled down after that and retired seven of the final eight batters he faced, but the early struggles resulted in an elevated pitch count, and deGrom was pulled after having thrown 95 pitches over five innings. Though the right-hander's 14-game streak of allowing two or fewer runs came to an end, he extended his streak of starts without a loss to seven. DeGrom was an easy choice for an All-Star berth, as he's compiled a 2.29 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 105:23 K:BB over 106.1 innings. He's scheduled for one more start before that exhibition contest, slated for this weekend in Houston.