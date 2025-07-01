Jacob deGrom News: Six Ks in six strong frames Tuesday

DeGrom (9-2) notched the win Tuesday against Baltimore, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out six.

The star right-hander extended his streak of quality starts to six, tossing at least six innings while yielding two runs or fewer each time during this stretch. DeGrom served up a home run Tuesday for the first time in his last six outings, but he did fan at least six on the fifth occasion during this period. Over 101.1 innings in 2025, deGrom boasts a 2.13 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 100:21 K:BB and is tentatively projected to take the ball next week against the Angels in Anaheim.