Jacob deGrom News: Takes no-decision

DeGrom settled for a no-decision after throwing six innings, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out six during Saturday's 5-4 win over the White Sox.

DeGrom turned in another great performance in a season full of them, allowing two or fewer runs in five or more innings pitched for the 11th straight start. Perhaps even more impressive is the fact that he hasn't even allowed more than five hits in a game since late April. The 36-year-old has a 2.19 ERA, 7th-best in MLB. He'll have a chance to continue that domination during the struggling Pirates offense, which he is scheduled to face in his next start.