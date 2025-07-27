Jacob Latz News: Shifts back to bullpen

Latz worked in relief in wins over Atlanta on Friday and Saturday, covering 1.1 innings between his two appearances while allowing one earned run on two hits and three walks.

Prior to his pair of relief appearances, Latz made tossed five innings of one-run ball in a start against the Tigers on July 20, but he was never expected to receive multiple turns through the Texas rotation. The 29-year-old lefty has proven to be a dependable spot starter when called upon this season, but the Rangers aren't likely to have a permanent rotation spot available for him unless another starter succumbs to an injury. Even in that scenario, Jon Gray -- who was activated from the 60-day injured list earlier this week and moved to the bullpen -- might be the preferred option over Latz to fill any void in the rotation.