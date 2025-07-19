Jacob Latz News: Tabbed for start Sunday

Latz will start for Texas in place of Nathan Eovaldi (back) versus Detroit on Sunday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Eovaldi was scheduled for the start opposite Detroit ace Tarik Skubal, but the Rangers righty has been scratched due to tightness in his back. In Eovaldi's place, Latz will step in for a spot start. The lefty previously made two starts this season, topping out at six innings and 88 pitches June 24 versus Baltimore. Latz has pitched well overall this season, posting a 3.00 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 48:21 K:BB over 48 frames spanning 21 appearances.