Jacob Latz News: Takes no-decision in spot start

Latz did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Tigers. He allowed one run on six hits and two walks over five innings with three strikeouts.

The 29-year-old pitched valiantly in his third game started of the season after Nathan Eovaldi (back) had to be scratched from his scheduled start Sunday. The only blemish on Latz's performance came in the second when Zach McKinstry roped a run-scoring single. The Texas southpaw is likely to return to his usual bullpen role following this start, but it is possible he garners another turn in the rotation if Eovaldi's back injury requires additional missed time. Latz is currently enjoying the best season of his career in year four with the Rangers, pitching to a 2.89 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 51:23 K:BB across 53 innings.