Jacob Lopez News: Allows five runs in loss

Lopez (3-6) took the loss against Texas on Monday, allowing five runs on four hits and three walks while striking out six batters over five innings.

Lopez was hurt by the long ball in the defeat, allowing a solo blast and a three-run shot to account for most of the damage against him. The five runs were the most he's given up since June 3 (a span of eight starts). Lopez did at least manage to complete five innings -- just the second time he's done so over his past four outings -- but he's faded after giving up just one run over 23 innings during a four-game span in June. In his four starts since that impressive stretch, Lopez has posted a 7.13 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 20:7 K:BB over 17.2 frames.