Jacob Lopez News: Runs up pitch count in no-decision

Lopez did not factor into the decision in Saturday's game against the Astros, allowing two hits and four walks while striking out four across 4.1 innings.

Lopez allowed two baserunners in each of the first two innings of Saturday's start but managed to escape without yielding a run. He finished his outing with 10 whiffs, but he couldn't make it through five innings to be in line for the win after tossing 95 pitches (53 strikes). Lopez sits at a 4.29 ERA and 1.34 WHIP across 65 innings heading into his next start, tentatively slated for next weekend at home against the Diamondbacks.