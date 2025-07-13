Jacob Lopez News: Scoops up third win

Lopez (3-5) picked up the win in Saturday's 4-3 victory over the Blue Jays, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out five.

The left-hander continues to give up some hard contact -- all four hits off Lopez went for extra bases, including a solo shot by Leo Jimenez in the second inning -- but he was able to minimize the damage. Lopez has been on a roll over the last month-plus, posting a 2.52 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 43:11 K:BB in his last seven outings and 35.2 innings, and his spot in the rotation should be secure coming out of the All-Star break.