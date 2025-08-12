Lopez continues to look like the Athletics' best starter lately. Over his last four outings, he hasn't given up a run while posting a 28:6 K:BB across 24 innings in that impressive stretch. He won't keep this up forever, but his strong second half is showing serious developmental progress. He's now at a 3.30 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 103:30 K:BB through 84.2 innings over 19 appearances (15 starts) this season. Lopez will look to keep rolling in his next outing, which is projected to be on the road in Minnesota.