Jacob Melton Injury: Beginning rehab assignment
Melton (ankle) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Sugar Land on Thursday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
After spending more than a month on the injured list due to a sprained right ankle, Melton has finally been given the green light to return to a competitive environment. It remains unknown how long the Astros plan to keep the 24-year-old in the minors, but he may still have enough time to return to the active roster before the end of July.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now