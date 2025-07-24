Jacob Melton Injury: Beginning rehab assignment

Melton (ankle) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Sugar Land on Thursday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

After spending more than a month on the injured list due to a sprained right ankle, Melton has finally been given the green light to return to a competitive environment. It remains unknown how long the Astros plan to keep the 24-year-old in the minors, but he may still have enough time to return to the active roster before the end of July.