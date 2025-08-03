Misiorowski's placement on the IL came as a surprise after the Brewers had previously confirmed him as their starter for Sunday's series finale in Washington, but the rookie right-hander acknowledged that he didn't recover as well as he had hoped after being struck in the shin by a line drive in his previous start Monday against the Cubs. The Brewers seemingly placed Misiorowski on the shelf out of an abundance of caution as a result, but assuming that the 23-year-old is able to continue throwing while he's on the shelf, his goal of returning in the minimum 15 days should be realistic. Milwaukee called up right-hander Logan Henderson to start in place of Misiorowski on Sunday, and Henderson should be in line for another turn through the rotation in next weekend's series versus the Mets.