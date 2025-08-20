Misiorowski permitted one hit or zero for the third time this season, but the knock was a damaging bases-clearing double by Michael Busch following three walks in a row in the third inning. The Brewers continue to proceed with caution with the rookie phenom, who hasn't thrown at least five frames since his July 8 outing versus the Dodgers. The workload limitations could continue to inhibit Misiorowski's overall fantasy appeal a bit, and he's set to carry a 4.19 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 55:20 K:BB over 38.2 frames into a home matchup with the Diamondbacks early next week.