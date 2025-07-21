Jacob Stallings News: Idle for second straight day
Stallings is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Guardians.
Since the second week of July, Stallings had been seeing the bulk of the starts behind the plate for the Orioles, but he'll give way to Alex Jackson for the second day in a row. Baltimore may just be rewarding Jackson with another start after he provided a solo home run in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Rays.
