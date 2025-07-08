Jacob Wilson Injury: Removed after HBP

Wilson was removed from Tuesday's game against Atlanta after getting hit on the left arm by a pitch, Jessica Kleinschmidt of Baseball America reports.

A 97-mph fastball connected with Wilson's arm during his first-inning plate appearance, immediately forcing the young shortstop out of the game. The A's will presumably take him in for imaging, and an update on his status should be available in the near future. Max Schuemann entered the game as Wilson's replacement and would be the favorite to start at shortstop if the latter needs to miss any amount of time.