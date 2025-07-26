Jacob Young Injury: X-rays return negative

Young got X-rays on his right index finger Saturday, and they returned negative, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Young took a pitch off his right index finger while trying to bunt Saturday and was pulled from the at-bat. He received good news when X-rays returned negative after the contest, but he's still deemed day-to-day. Alex Call could get a chance to start in the outfield Sunday if Young is unable to play.