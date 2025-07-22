Jake Bauers Injury: Eyeing mid-August return
Bauers received a cortisone injection for his shoulder over the All-Star break, Jack Stern of BrewerFanatic.com reports.
Bauers will continue to receive treatment on his shoulder and sees mid-August as a possible return window. He had been going through some struggles at the plate, which may have been the result of playing through the shoulder discomfort that has sidelined him.
