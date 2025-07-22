Menu
Jake Bauers Injury: Eyeing mid-August return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 22, 2025

Bauers received a cortisone injection for his shoulder over the All-Star break, Jack Stern of BrewerFanatic.com reports.

Bauers will continue to receive treatment on his shoulder and sees mid-August as a possible return window. He had been going through some struggles at the plate, which may have been the result of playing through the shoulder discomfort that has sidelined him.

Jake Bauers
Milwaukee Brewers
