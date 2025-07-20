Jake Bauers Injury: Placed on IL with shoulder injury

The Brewers placed Bauers on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to a left shoulder impingement.

Bauers had started two of Milwaukee's previous three games, but he'll now be out of action for at least 10 days due to the shoulder injury. The veteran slugger has been slumping at the plate for over six weeks and is batting just .085 (4-for-47) across his past 23 games. Infielder Tyler Black was called up from Triple-A Nashville on Sunday to take Bauers' spot on the 26-man roster.