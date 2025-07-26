Jake Burger Injury: Targeting Aug. 8 return

Burger (quad) will resume hitting Saturday, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

A left quad strain sent Burger to the injured list July 16, and if everything goes according to plan, the slugging infielder aims to return to the Rangers' lineup Aug. 8 against the Phillies. He still has a few more hurdles to clear before he embarks on a rehab assignment, however, so it's still too early to tell whether he'll meet his goal.