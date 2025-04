Eder was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday.

Once a top prospect in the Marlins system, Eder is now on his third team and in his first year as a member of the Angels. He had a 6.00 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 13:3 K:BB in nine innings across three starts in the Pacific Coast League. Eder appears poised to work in a long-relief role.