Jake Fraley Injury: Dealing with partial labral tear

Fraley, who was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday, said he's dealing with a partial tear of the labrum in his shoulder, and he's awaiting a third opinion from a doctor before his recovery program is determined, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

The 30-year-old has been managing chronic shoulder issues over the past four years, but the partial tear stems from a recent diving catch in the outfield. Fraley will be eligible to be reinstated in early July, but given the nature of the injury, he's likely to be sidelined through the All-Star break, at least.