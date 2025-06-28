Jake Fraley Injury: May avoid surgery

Reds manager Terry Francona said Saturday that the team is discussing the non-surgical route for Fraley's recovery from a partial tear of the labrum in his shoulder, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Fraley landed on the injured list Friday due to the shoulder issue, and he's sought opinions from at least three doctors to determine his recovery program. Francona's comments suggest that Fraley may be able to heal without going under the knife, though the manager didn't expand upon what that would mean in terms of a timeline for return. It's probably safe to assume that Fraley won't be ready for activation until after the All-Star break.