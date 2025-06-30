Menu
Jake Fraley Injury: Receives cortisone shot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 30, 2025 at 4:06am

Fraley (shoulder) was given a shot of cortisone Saturday in an effort to avoid undergoing surgery and keep playing, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Fraley will eventually require surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder, but he's doing what he can to stay on the field and help the Reds. He discussed surgical options with Cincinnati's orthopedic surgeon and was presented with one procedure option with a shorter recovery time -- in the past, surgery for labrum tears required an eight-to-12 month recovery. In theory, Fraley could undergo the surgery with a shorter recovery timeline during the offseason and be ready for the 2026 season.

Jake Fraley
Cincinnati Reds
