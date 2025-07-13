Menu
Jake Fraley News: Activated, doesn't start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 13, 2025 at 5:58am

Fraley was activated off the injured list Saturday but was not in the starting lineup against Colorado.

The Reds faced a right-hander (Bradley Blalock) Saturday, which has traditionally been a situation for the left-handed batting Fraley, but fellow lefty Will Benson started in right field. Fraley eventually entered the contest as a pinch hitter and walked. The Reds face lefty Austin Gomber on Sunday, and manager Terry Francona could go with Connor Joe in right field.

Cincinnati Reds
