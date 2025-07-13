Jake Fraley News: Activated, doesn't start
Fraley was activated off the injured list Saturday but was not in the starting lineup against Colorado.
The Reds faced a right-hander (Bradley Blalock) Saturday, which has traditionally been a situation for the left-handed batting Fraley, but fellow lefty Will Benson started in right field. Fraley eventually entered the contest as a pinch hitter and walked. The Reds face lefty Austin Gomber on Sunday, and manager Terry Francona could go with Connor Joe in right field.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now