Jake Fraley News: Activated, doesn't start

Fraley was activated off the injured list Saturday but was not in the starting lineup against Colorado.

The Reds faced a right-hander (Bradley Blalock) Saturday, which has traditionally been a situation for the left-handed batting Fraley, but fellow lefty Will Benson started in right field. Fraley eventually entered the contest as a pinch hitter and walked. The Reds face lefty Austin Gomber on Sunday, and manager Terry Francona could go with Connor Joe in right field.