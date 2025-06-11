Jake Fraley News: Sitting vs. lefty in series finale

Fraley is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians.

With lefty Logan Allen on the bump for Cleveland, Fraley will take a seat for the series finale along with fellow left-handed hitters Gavin Lux and Will Benson. Fraley had started in right field in each of the Reds' last four games, going 5-for-12 with a home run, two walks, four runs, three RBI and a stolen base.