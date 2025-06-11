Menu
Jake Fraley News: Sitting vs. lefty in series finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 11, 2025

Fraley is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians.

With lefty Logan Allen on the bump for Cleveland, Fraley will take a seat for the series finale along with fellow left-handed hitters Gavin Lux and Will Benson. Fraley had started in right field in each of the Reds' last four games, going 5-for-12 with a home run, two walks, four runs, three RBI and a stolen base.

Cincinnati Reds
