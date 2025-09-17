All five runs crossed the plate in the fourth inning as the right-hander blew an early 2-0 lead, with the bad frame highlighted by homers off the bats of Jurickson Profar and Matt Olson. Irvin hasn't won a game since late July, dropping eight straight decisions while getting saddled with a horrific 9.00 ERA, 1.86 WHIP and 27:18 K:BB over his last nine starts and 42 innings. He's likely to make one more trip to the mound before mercifully putting his 2025 season to bed, lining up for a rematch against Atlanta on the road early next week.