Jake McCarthy News: Playing time tailing off

McCarthy is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Astros.

After Corbin Carroll was placed on the injured list June 24 due to a fractured wrist, McCarthy initially noticed a spike in playing time, but he's faded into more of a fourth-outfielder role of late. The lefty-hitting McCarthy will be on the bench for the fifth time in Arizona's last seven games, with two of those absences coming against right-handed starting pitchers.