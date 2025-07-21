Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Jake McCarthy headshot

Jake McCarthy News: Playing time tailing off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 21, 2025

McCarthy is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Astros.

After Corbin Carroll was placed on the injured list June 24 due to a fractured wrist, McCarthy initially noticed a spike in playing time, but he's faded into more of a fourth-outfielder role of late. The lefty-hitting McCarthy will be on the bench for the fifth time in Arizona's last seven games, with two of those absences coming against right-handed starting pitchers.

Jake McCarthy
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now