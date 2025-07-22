Jake Rogers News: Goes deep Tuesday

Rogers went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 8-5 loss to the Pirates.

Rogers picked up the start with Dillon Dingler getting a breather, and the former managed to pop only his second home run of the season. It's been a struggle for Rogers, who is batting just .167 with a .588 OPS in 29 games this year. Dingler has been much more productive with a .267 average and .727 OPS, which has relegated Rogers to a bench role and greatly diminished his fantasy value.