Jalen Beeks Injury: On track to face hitters Friday

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Wednesday that there's a good chance Beeks (back) will face live hitters Friday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

It would be the first time he has faced hitters since landing on the 15-day injured list just before the All-Star break with lower-back inflammation. It's unclear whether Beeks will need a rehab assignment before rejoining the Diamondbacks' bullpen.