Jalen Beeks Injury: Throws bullpen
Beeks (back) threw a 23-pitch bullpen session Saturday, MLB.com reports.
Prior to landing on the 15-day injured list with lower back inflammation, Beeks' name was mentioned in discussions about closing out games. Arizona's bullpen is beset with injuries, and it will continue to be when Beeks' minimum stay on the IL ends July 23. Any rehab assignment is expected to be a brief one.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now