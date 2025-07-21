James Wood News: Nabs second July multi-hit game

Wood went 2-for-4 with two walks, two doubles and a RBI during Monday's 10-8 win over the Reds.

After playing at an MVP level through the month of June, Wood has lost steam and, outside of a 5-for-5 performance on July 3, has had a tough month. He looked more like his early-season self Monday, reaching four out of six times, including two extra-base hits, and knocking in a run. The fact that his July slash line of .212/.305/.327 is still so far off of his season-long line of .275/.379/.526 is indicative of how dominant he was to start the season. The 22-year-old also has 24 home runs and 70 RBI to his name on the year.