Jameson Taillon Injury: Completes bullpen

Taillon (calf) threw 47 pitches in a bullpen session Friday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Taillon has begun throwing off a mound, and his stamina is already quite built up. Manager Craig Counsell said July 4 that Taillon would miss at least a month of action, and the pitcher looks to be on track to return around that one month mark. Given how far he is in the process of being stretched out, Taillon may not require many rehab starts if the Cubs decide to send him on an assignment.