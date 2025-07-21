Jameson Taillon Injury: Will throw off mound soon
Taillon (calf) has been throwing on flat ground and is expected to be cleared for mound work soon, MLB.com reports.
Taillon has been sidelined for the entirety of July with a right calf strain. Cubs manager Craig Counsell said at the time Taillon went down that the pitcher would miss at least a month of action, and given where the righty is at in his throwing progression, it seems likely that he'll require a little more time than that.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now