Jameson Taillon headshot

Jameson Taillon Injury: Will throw off mound soon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 21, 2025

Taillon (calf) has been throwing on flat ground and is expected to be cleared for mound work soon, MLB.com reports.

Taillon has been sidelined for the entirety of July with a right calf strain. Cubs manager Craig Counsell said at the time Taillon went down that the pitcher would miss at least a month of action, and given where the righty is at in his throwing progression, it seems likely that he'll require a little more time than that.

Jameson Taillon
Chicago Cubs
