Janson Junk News: Knocked around in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 20, 2025

Junk (4-2) yielded six runs (five earned) on six hits and a walk over five innings Sunday, striking out one and taking a loss against Kansas City.

Junk worked through three shutout innings before his outing went south. He was tagged with three runs in each of the fourth and fifth frames before exiting the contest. He had given up three runs (two earned) over 19 innings in his previous three appearances. Junk threw 47 of 69 pitches for strikes but generated only three whiffs. He now owns a 3.25 ERA with a 39:5 K:BB through 55.1 innings. Junk is lined up to start in Milwaukee next weekend.

