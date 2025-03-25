Jared Jones Injury: Does not require surgery
Jones (elbow) has no torn ligaments Tuesday and will not need surgery, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Jones went down with elbow discomfort Wednesday and had to forgo his final spring training start. It was feared that the righty was going to require surgery after the initial imaging on his elbow was reported. While he does not require surgery, the 23-year-old will go six weeks without throwing.
