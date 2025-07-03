Menu
Jared Shuster Injury: Begins rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 3, 2025

Shuster (finger) threw one scoreless inning in a rehab appearance with Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday, MLB.com reports.

Shuster has been on the injured list since June 8 with a blister on his left hand. He should return to the White Sox bullpen prior to the All-Star break. Shuster has struggled across 15.2 innings this season, allowing 14 earned runs paired with a 12:5 K:BB.

Jared Shuster
Chicago White Sox
