Jared Shuster News: Returned from rehab to Triple-A
The White Sox returned Shuster (finger) from his rehab assignment and optioned him to Triple-A Charlotte, Jack Ankony of SI.com reports.
Shuster has been sidelined since June 8 with a blister on his pitching hand, but after making a trio of rehab starts, he's been activated from the 15-day injured list. However, the 26-year-old will lose his spot on the active roster and remain in Charlotte, where he completed his rehab assignment.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now