Jared Shuster News: Returned from rehab to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 11, 2025

The White Sox returned Shuster (finger) from his rehab assignment and optioned him to Triple-A Charlotte, Jack Ankony of SI.com reports.

Shuster has been sidelined since June 8 with a blister on his pitching hand, but after making a trio of rehab starts, he's been activated from the 15-day injured list. However, the 26-year-old will lose his spot on the active roster and remain in Charlotte, where he completed his rehab assignment.

Jared Shuster
Chicago White Sox
